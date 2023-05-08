The Supreme Court, on Monday, stayed the ₹200-crore penalty imposed by the CCI on American e-commerce giant Amazon in the Future Coupons case.

A division bench of SC comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sanjay Kumar directed that no coercive steps be taken in relation to the CCI notice dated April 25 against Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC until the next date of hearing in this case — May 17.

The NCLAT had, on June 13 last year, upheld the CCI order (December 2021), and had directed the e-commerce giant to deposit ₹200 crore penalty within 45 days.