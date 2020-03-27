Future Group’s plans to open 7-Eleven stores in India stalled

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
The coronavirus pandemic and the 21-day lockdown in India has stalled Future Group founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kishore Biyani’s mega plan to bring global retail chain 7-Eleven to India.
7-Eleven is considered to be the world's largest convenience store. In December, BusinessLine had reported that the Future Group had planned to launch its first 7-Eleven store in Mumbai, Maharashtra, in February or March 2020.
A source said that earlier this month, senior officials of the Future Group were supposed to meet to discuss whether to launch the stores or not. With the complete lockdown in India, an indefinite delay is presumed, the person added.
Without specifying the date or a timeline for the launch, the source said that in “the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, it is not going to launch anytime soon.”
Future Group was unavailable for comment.
7-Eleven, Inc. has over 67,000 convenience stores in 17 countries. The retailer has been exploring an India entry since 2004. The company had signed a master franchise agreement with a Future Retail Ltd arm, SHME Food Brands Pvt Ltd, to develop and operate 7-Eleven outlets in India.
Future Retail has 1,800 stores in over 270 cities across India. The company has a vast and varied experience in the retail business. The Future Group owns brands such as Big Bazaar, Food Hall, EasyDay, FBB, among others.
Biyani has plans to launch the 7-Eleven stores in high-traffic neighbourhoods, corporate parks, hospitals, transit points, colleges.
The format of the 7-Eleven stores is likely to be different from the conventional convenience stores. Future Retail’s 7-Eleven will have a snack point, where people can buy Indian snacks while shopping.
It will have hygienic food, takeaways, snacks, confectionery and tobacco products. “Of course, it won’t be like a cafe; it would be quick bites,” Biyani had said on the sidelines of an event in December.
He had said that over the next two-three years, the Future Group planned to add stores only in Mumbai. “If a country like Thailand has 11,000 7-Eleven stores, Mumbai can easily have 1,000 stores,” Biyani had said.
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...