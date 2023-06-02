Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd has received a total claim of ₹2,155.53 crore from 12 financial creditors in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) initiated against this Future group company recently.

The resolution professional of the company has provisionally admitted claims of ₹2,117.03 crore and claims worth ₹38.5 crore are "under verification", said the latest data shared by Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL) on the exchanges.

As per the provision of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, a Committee of Creditors (CoC) of FLFL has been formed and it will have its first meeting next week.

"We wish to inform you that the first meeting of CoC of Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (under CIRP) will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023," it said.

CIRP by creditors

On May 4, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had directed to initiate CIRP against FLFL, admitting a petition from Bank of India.

This is the third company of the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group to be dragged into CIRP by its creditors for defaulting on loans.

Its flagship firm Future Retail Ltd and logistics and infra arm Future Enterprises are already facing insolvency proceedings.

FLFL was considering asset monetisation to pare its debts, however, it did not materialise. It had entered into a One Time Restructuring (OTR) Plan with lenders also.

The company has in-house retail chains Central and Brand Factory, exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), and other multi-brand outlets (MBOs) of nearly a dozen apparel labels, including Lee Copper, Champion, aLL, Indigo Nation, Giovani, John Miller, Scullers, Converse and Urbana in its portfolio.

CoC leaders

According to the regulatory filing, State Bank of India leads the CoC of FLFL with 22.51 per cent voting share. It had an admitted loan of ₹476.59 crore.

It is followed by Centbank Financial Services Ltd, a debenture trustee, having 21.01 per cent voting share with admitted claims of ₹444.76 crore.

The petitioner Bank of India has a 19.71 per cent voting share with admitted claims of ₹417.33 crore and Bank of Baroda has a 14.02 per cent voting share with an admission of ₹296.79 crore of claims.

FLFL was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a ₹24,713-crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by Reliance Industries Ltd in April. After that, Future Group companies had several defaults on payments.