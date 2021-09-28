‘Future Retail can hold meeting on ₹24,713-cr RIL deal’

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Mumbai Bench of NCLT has given Future Retail Ltd (FRL) the approval to hold a meeting with its shareholders to seek approvals on the ₹24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries Limited.
On the other hand, the two-Bench, including Suchitra Kanuparthi and Chandra Bhan Singh, dismissed the application filed by e-commerce major Amazon opposing the scheme of merger of the Future group companies.
In February this year, FRL had sought the NCLT’s approvals. The approval to hold a shareholder meeting is the first step. Future Retail needs a host of other approvals.
The scheme of arrangement between Future and Reliance Retail entails the consolidation of Future Group’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing assets into one entity – Future Enterprises Ltd – and then transferring it to Reliance Retail.
In August last year, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) had said it will acquire the retail and wholesale business, and the logistics and warehousing business of Future Group. However, Amazon, which is an investor in Future Coupon in 2019 had opposed the deal.
In October last year, Amazon dragged Future Retail into arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). In SIAC, it was awarded an interim stay against the Future Retail and Reliance Industries deal. Later, it moved the Indian courts to implement the said order.
Besides this, it also filed in Indian courts, including the Supreme Court, on the issue. The Supreme Court had passed an order upholding the SIAC order.
It also directed the attachment of Future Retail’s directors’ assets. However, Future Retail appealed against the same. The matter will soon be heard by the apex court.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...