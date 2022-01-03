Companies

Future Retail files petition seeking quashing of Amazon’s arbitration proceedings

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 03, 2022

In plea moved in Delhi HC, Future has argued since 2019 deal with Amazon was illegal, the American company had no ground to object to its deal with Reliance

Future Retail has moved a petition in the Delhi High Court asking the court to quash Amazon's arbitration proceedings as illegal. This comes even as the Competition Commission of India put the 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons in abeyance.

Amazon had alleged that the 2019 deal gave Amazon rights over Future Retail's assets. On the other hand, Future Retail had decided to sell its assets to Reliance Industries. According to Amazon, Reliance was a restricted party.

Armed with CCI's order nullifying Amazon's investments in Future Coupons, the Kishore Biyani-led Future group has filed a new appeal with Delhi High Court to quash the ongoing proceedings against the Future-Reliance deal. Future has argued that since the 2019 deal with Amazon was illegal, the American company has no legal ground to object to the deal with Reliance.

More
Future Retail NCDs downgraded to (default) D grade

More
Amazon to acquire Narayana Muthy-backed Catamaran Ventures’ stake in Prione Business Services
 

 

Published on January 03, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Reliance Industries Ltd
Amazon.in
Future Enterprises Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like