Future Retail locked in 10% lower circuit post SC ruling in favour of Amazon

The stock of Future Retail Ltd slumped 10 per cent on Friday after the Supreme Court ruled in favour e-commerce giant Amazon against the proposed ₹24,713 crore merger deal between Future Retail Limited and Reliance Retail.

At 11:31 am, Future Retail was trading at ₹52.55 on the BSE, down ₹5.80 or 9.94 per cent. It had opened at ₹62.50 as against the previous close of ₹58.35.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of Amazon, holding that the Emergency Award passed by Singapore arbitrator restraining the ₹24,713 merger deal between Future Retail and RIL is enforceable in Indian law.

The Court ruled that the EA’s decision could be accepted and enforced as an interim award by an arbitral tribunal under Section 17 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

RIL, meanwhile, was trading at ₹2,088.55, dow ₹44.75 or 2.10 per cent on the BSE. It had opened at ₹2,125.20 as against the previous close of ₹2,133.30.