Future Retail says Reliance Industries has cancelled lease agreements for over 835 stores

Future Retail has said that it has received notices from Reliance Retail for taking over 342 large format stores and 493 small-format stores. after cancellation of the lease agreement between the two companies.

"The Company has received certain termination notice(s) ... in respect of 342 large format stores [such as Big Bazaar, Fashion @ Big Bazaar (fbb)] and 493 small format stores (such as easyday and Heritage stores) of the Company," Future Retail informed stock exchanges.

On February 26, BusinessLine had reported that over the past 18 months, Reliance has taken over the real estate lease agreements of at least 400 Big Bazaar stores, where Future group defaulted on payment for renewing the lease. The said premises were subleased to Future Retail in order to continue its operations.

However, Future Retail continued to incur losses, which led to Reliance starting the process of taking over those stores. It plans to rebrand these stores to brands owned under Reliance Retail. Reliance will re-employ Future Retail staff working at these locations. According to an estimate provided to BusinessLine, it would employ close to 30,000 employees.

"These stores has been historically contributing approx. 55 per cent to 65 per cent of retail revenue operations of the Company. As of now, these stores are not operational for stock and inventory reconciliation," Future Retail said in a statement to the exchange.

This move has, however, irked Future Retail’s lenders who have written to the market regulator SEBI stating tat they were not informed about the lease agreement with Reliance and the subsequent cancelation. The lenders are worried that Future Retail’s value will get eroded further with Reliance taking over control of the stores.