Future Retail seeks nod to delay results

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
Future Retail Ltd has sought permission to delay the announcements of its fourth quarter results for FY20 and first quarter of FY21 due to Covid-19 pandemic.
“Due to continuous lockdown announced initially by Central Government & then by State Government in order to control spread of the pandemic all of our as well as our subsidiary companies offices were closed/partially closed for more than four months since the last week of March.
“It may be noted that company’s corporate office is not operative, since the same falls under containment zone and in order to safeguard of our employees, the company has not started its key offices in Mumbai. This has not only impacted our administration and regular accounting operations but completion and closure of annual accounts and consolidation process,” Future Retail said in a note to the stock exchanges.
Meanwhile, CARE Ratings has downgraded the company debt from ‘CARE A-’ to ‘CARE BB+’ for its Non-Convertible Debenture Issue, Long Term Loan and Fixed Deposit, and downgraded its Short-term Bank Facilities (Non-Fund based) and Commercial Paper (carved out of working capital limits) Commercial Paper 'CARE A4'+ from 'CARE A2+'.
The move comes in the light of the missed interest payment on its dollar bonds of $500 million which was due on July 22, . CARE Ratings said it has factored in the stretched liquidity position as evident from missed interest payment on the said bonds.
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
Rats and chimps grin when tickled, but humans laugh 30 times more when the joke is on others
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
Six podcasts that produce comedy gold with their tight scripts and talented hosts
On shedding clothes and kilos at a diet clinic — and gathering flabby skin and marriage tips
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...