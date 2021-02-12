Future seeks NCLT nod for deal with RIL as Amazon files objection

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Amazon has filed an objection against the Future Retail-Reliance deal in the NCLT. This comes after Future Retail filed an application with NCLT seeking its approval to go through with the deal with Reliance.
The Mumbai Bench of NCLT has asked Future Retail and Amazon to file their final written submissions and responses to each others’ arguments.
The two-judge Bench has reserved the order for Monday in the matter of the petition filed by the Future Group for the de-merger of its assets, and the approval of the ₹24,731-crore slump sale of assets to the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries. The Future Group reached an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing assets to Reliance in August.
According to the sources, on Friday, the Bench heard the petition filed by the lawyers appearing on behalf of the Future Group. The petition was mainly to hold a meeting seeking shareholders’ nod for the Future-Reliance deal. So far, CCI and SEBI have granted permission to the deal.
However, Amazon’s lawyers moved an objection in the court stating that the deal was unlawful. It sought to file an ‘interlocutory application’ in NCLT proceedings. The Bench noted that Amazon had no ‘locus standi’ objecting to Future Group plea to hold a shareholder meeting. “Don’t be a perpetual objector,” the Bench said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...