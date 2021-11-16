GACL, IICT develop indigenous technology to make hydrazine hydrate

-

Chemicals major, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad (an arm of CSIR) have been awarded a patent for indigenous environment-friendly technology of production for super speciality chemical - Hydrazine Hydrate (H6N2O).

The two bodies have jointly developed the indigenous and clean technology for manufacturing of this chemical, which is sourced through 100 per cent imports.

The Patent Office, Government of India has awarded a joint patent for 20 years to CSIR and GACL for invention entitled ‘An improved process for production of Hydrazine Hydrate’, a statement said.

Hydrazine Hydrate has a varied application in different industries such as Agrochemicals, Polymers, Water treatment, Fuel cells, Space applications among others.

Since, the domestic demand of the chemical was met through 100 per cent imports, there was a need for import substitution of this high-value super speciality chemical product.

Import subsitute product

Currently, India is importing Hydrazine Hydrate from Europe and other countries. Hydrazine Hydrate as an import substitute product with world-class quality will help in reducing country’s dependency on imports, thereby saving of valuable foreign exchange. It will also fulfil the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

"GACL took up a project to develop Hydrazine Hydrate technology in close association with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad. Hydrazine Hydrate technology has been developed through a series of steps involving simulation, data collection, laboratory experiments and bench scale operations," said a statement.

"This process was refined and optimized with pilot plant operations. It was further scaled up to commercial scale plant through computerized modelling," it added.

Based on the indigenous and environment-friendly technology, GACL announced setting up of a commercial scale plant at its Dahej facility at an estimated cost of ₹405 crore to manufacture 10,000 tonnes per annum of Hydrazine Hydrate.

Commissioning of this plant is expected by first quarter of 2022.

GACL, a company promoted by Gujarat Government, has two manufacturing facilities in Vadodara and Dahej.

"With this strong foundation and recently awarded HH patent, GACL aspires to take lead in development and manufacturing of downstream speciality chemicals," a GACL statement said.