Gaganjot Singh named President of Michelin India and two other regions

French tyre maker Michelin Group on Monday announced that Gaganjot Singh will be President of Michelin Africa, India and Middle East Region.
Gaganjot Singh, who succeeds Marc Pasquet, will be based out of Pune, India.
Across his 10-year tenure with Michelin, Singh has held various leadership roles in finance, sales, and other commercial functions across Asia, Africa and Europe, according to a statement.
Since 2019, Gaganjot has served as Global Business Model Leader – Large Fleets within the Long-Distance Transportation Business Line. From 2016 to 2019, he was the Managing Director of South Africa Customs Union (SACU), Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique.
Before Michelin, he worked for companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and Pepsico in varying functions of Finance, Purchase, Logistics, including his last role as CFO of Saint-Gobain Construction Products in India before joining the French tyre group as Chief Financial Officer of Michelin India in 2012.
