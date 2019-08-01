Companies

GAIL appoints Ashutosh Karnatak as interim CMD

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

GAIL (India) Limited’s Director (Projects) Ashutosh Karnatak has been appointed as the interim Chairman and Managing Director of the company. He has been serving as the Director (Projects) since March 2014.

Karnatak is an Electrical Engineering alumni of Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur and a post graduate from IIT, Delhi. He is also a Fellow Doctorate of UPES, Dehradun, a company statement said. He took charge after former GAIL (India) CMD, B C Tripathi was denied a third extension.

board of directors (appointment and change)
GAIL (India) Ltd
