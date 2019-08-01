GAIL appoints Ashutosh Karnatak as interim CMD

GAIL (India) Limited’s Director (Projects) Ashutosh Karnatak has been appointed as the interim Chairman and Managing Director of the company. He has been serving as the Director (Projects) since March 2014.

Karnatak is an Electrical Engineering alumni of Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur and a post graduate from IIT, Delhi. He is also a Fellow Doctorate of UPES, Dehradun, a company statement said. He took charge after former GAIL (India) CMD, B C Tripathi was denied a third extension.