Gail buyback offer rakes in ₹747 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 20, 2021

The buyback of shares by Gail (India) Ltd was fully subscribed, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet on Friday.

The Centre has received ₹747 crore out of out of the total buyback size of ₹1,046 crore, he said, adding that the company “continues to be a Government company, with 51.45 per cent shareholding”.

Gail opened its buyback offer on February 25 with an offer representing 1.55 per cent of the total number of equity shares of the company. The offer included 6.97 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each.

Published on March 20, 2021
GAIL (India) Ltd
