GAIL gets new business development director

MV Iyer has joined as Director (Business Development) of GAIL (India) Limited on Wednesday. Prior to this, he was working as Executive Director (Projects) with the company.

A company statement said that Iyer is an Electrical Engineer with 33 years of experience at GAIL in projects execution amounting to ₹40,000 crore. This includes current projects worth ₹25,000 crore spanning 16 States and City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in six cities.

Iyer has been part of the core team of GAIL for implementation of various long term and short-term strategies in GAIL. “He is also Director in one of the GAIL’s new Joint venture company Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) for implementation of North East Gas Grid,” the statement added.

Iyer has also been associated with several non-core business areas like commissioning of the Dabhol LNG Terminal and implementation of 100-MW wind power project, 5-MW solar power projects and current thrust areas of CGD projects.