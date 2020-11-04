Companies

Gail India floats tender to buy, sell LNG cargoes

Reuters Singapore | Updated on November 04, 2020 Published on November 04, 2020

To be loaded in the US

Gail (India) has issued a tender offering two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the US and is seeking two cargoes for delivery into India, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

It offered two cargoes to load from the Cove Point plant in the US on a free-on-board (FOB) basis over January 4 to 6 and Febuary 11 to 13, they said.

It is also seeking two cargoes for delivery into Dabhol over January 7 to 15 and over Febury 4 to 10 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, they added. The tender closes on November 5.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of US LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

