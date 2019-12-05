GAIL offers up to 10 LNG cargoes for loading from US: Sources

Print media needs a new talent strategy
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has offered up to 10 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading in the United States (US) over early 2020 to early 2021, two industry sources said on Thursday.
The cargoes are being offered through its Singapore subsidiary on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from the Sabine Pass and Cove Point LNG plants and will be priced on a Henry Hub basis, one of the sources said.
GAIL Global (Singapore) has offered three cargoes for loading from the Sabine Pass plant over March 28-30, June 10-12 and Oct. 28-30, the source added.
It has also offered seven cargoes for loading from the Cove Point plant, with four of them loading next year over April 25-27, July 27-29, Aug. 27-29 and Dec. 11-20, the source said.
The other three cargoes will load in 2021 over Jan. 21-30, Feb. 11-20 and Feb. 21-28.
Bids are due by early next week, a second source said.
Companies typically do not comment on their tenders or cargo offers.
The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of US LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana.
GAIL's managing director said earlier this year that the company sends most of its US LNG supplies back to India and sells the rest into the spot market. All the LNG will eventually be shipped to India when more gas pipelines and re-gasification terminals are completed, B C Tripathi said in March.
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...