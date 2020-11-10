GAIL profit rises 16% to ₹1,239 crore

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Gas major GAIL on Tuesday reported over 16 per cent increase on yearly basis in its net profit for the second quarter ended September 2020. However, on a sequential basis (comparison on the basis of quarter to quarter), the increase is nearly four folds.
The company said it earned a net profit of ₹1,239 crore as against ₹1,064 crore of July-September (Q2) period of FY20 and ₹256 crore of April-June (Q1) period of FY 21.
Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL, said the company’s plants and pipelines have achieved pre-Covid level of performance. “Though the capex during the first quarter was affected due to lockdown, GAIL has moved swiftly to make up for the lost time and is trying to accelerate the progress in its ongoing projects,” he said.
Both physical and financial performance of the company improved across all major segments during second quarter. After relaxations in the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 in Q1 and with the resumption of economic activities, the volumes picked up in all segments of the company to normal levels in Q2 FY21 resulting in increase in the profit as compared to Q1 FY21. The physical performance improved by 18 per cent in natural gas transmission, 9 per cent in gas marketing, 10 per cent in LPG transmission, 22 per cent in petrochemical sales and 12 per cent in liquid hydrocarbon sales.
The company claimed that its petrochemical business has seen a major turnaround. The plant is operating back to normal levels with jump in production by 65 per cent to 221 TMT as against 134 TMT in Q1 of FY21. On account of better physical performance and price realisation, the profitability of the segment has reached ₹170 crore during Q2 FY21.
On half-yearly basis, GAIL recorded turnover of ₹25,671 crore in April-September (H1) period of FY21 as against ₹ 36,286 crore in H1 FY20 and net profit of ₹1,495 crore in current half year as against ₹2,352 crore in H1 FY20.
During the quarter, the group’s consolidated turnover stood at ₹13,774 crore as against ₹12,152 crore in Q1 FY21 while the group’s net profit stood at ₹,068 crore as against ₹643 crore in Q1 FY21.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...