Companies

GAIL reports flat Q3 profit; revenue down 12%

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 10, 2021 Published on February 10, 2021

Declares an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share

GAIL (India) Ltd has reported a net profit of ₹1,867.69 crore in the October-December quarter this financial year, slightly lower than ₹1,871.63 crore net profit it recorded in the same quarter in previous financial year.

Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹15,927.59 crore, almost 12 per cent lower year-on-year.

For the nine months ending December31, 2020, net profit was ₹3,774.22 crore, 30 per cent lower year-on-year. Total income was ₹42,624.77 crore, 22.5 per cent lower year-on-year.

Interim dividend

In its meeting held on January 15, the board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (face value of ₹10 each), amounting to ₹1,127.54 crore.

The board had also earlier approved buyback of not exceeding 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each (representing 1.55 per cent the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at ₹150 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹1,046.35 crore, excluding applicable taxes.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 10, 2021
Quarterly Results
GAIL (India) Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.