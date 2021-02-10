GAIL reports flat Q3 profit; revenue down 12%

GAIL (India) Ltd has reported a net profit of ₹1,867.69 crore in the October-December quarter this financial year, slightly lower than ₹1,871.63 crore net profit it recorded in the same quarter in previous financial year.

Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹15,927.59 crore, almost 12 per cent lower year-on-year.

For the nine months ending December31, 2020, net profit was ₹3,774.22 crore, 30 per cent lower year-on-year. Total income was ₹42,624.77 crore, 22.5 per cent lower year-on-year.

Interim dividend

In its meeting held on January 15, the board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (face value of ₹10 each), amounting to ₹1,127.54 crore.

The board had also earlier approved buyback of not exceeding 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each (representing 1.55 per cent the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at ₹150 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹1,046.35 crore, excluding applicable taxes.