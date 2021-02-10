GAIL reports flat Q3 profit; revenue down 12%

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
GAIL (India) Ltd has reported a net profit of ₹1,867.69 crore in the October-December quarter this financial year, slightly lower than ₹1,871.63 crore net profit it recorded in the same quarter in previous financial year.
Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹15,927.59 crore, almost 12 per cent lower year-on-year.
For the nine months ending December31, 2020, net profit was ₹3,774.22 crore, 30 per cent lower year-on-year. Total income was ₹42,624.77 crore, 22.5 per cent lower year-on-year.
In its meeting held on January 15, the board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (face value of ₹10 each), amounting to ₹1,127.54 crore.
The board had also earlier approved buyback of not exceeding 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each (representing 1.55 per cent the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at ₹150 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹1,046.35 crore, excluding applicable taxes.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...