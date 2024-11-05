State-run GAIL on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent y-o-y growth in its consolidated net profit at around ₹2,690 crore in Q2 FY25 aided by higher income from its gas transmission business and a turnaround in its petrochemicals business.

However, the net profit of India’s largest gas utility fell by almost 16 per cent on a sequential basis.

GAIL’s consolidated total income stood at around ₹34,258 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to ₹35,042 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹33,255 crore in Q2 FY24.

Its consolidated expenses during the July-September quarter this fiscal year was ₹31,154 crore against ₹31,393 crore in Q1 FY25 and ₹30,506 crore in Q2 FY24.

In H1 FY25, its revenue from operations stood at ₹68,803 crore against ₹65,898 crore during H1 FY24. GAIL’s profit after tax (excluding non-controlling interest) was ₹5,876 crore against ₹4,236 crore.

The company has incurred a capex of ₹1,885 crore during Q2 FY25, which was mainly on Pipelines, Petrochemicals etc., taking the cumulative capex up to H1 FY25 to ₹ 3,544 crore.

The Natural Gas transmission volume stood at 130.63 million standard cubic meters per day (MSCMD) in Q2 FY-25 and the gas marketing volume was 96.60 MSCMD.

The liquid hydrocarbon (LHC) & Polymer sale stood at 253,000 tonnes & 226,000 Tonnes, respectively in Q2 FY-25 as compared to 218,000 tonnes & 169,000 tonnes, respectively in Q1 FY25.

The company’s petrochemicals business witnessed a turnaround in Q2 FY25 with a consolidated profit before tax (PBT) of ₹149.19 crore compared to a loss of ₹49.31 crore in Q1 FY25 and a loss of ₹ 160.94 crore in Q2 FY24. GAIL CMD Sandeep Kumar Gupta, said that the petrochemical segment is expected to be reasonably profitable in FY25.