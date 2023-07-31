State-run GAIL reported a 45 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at ₹1,793 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year.

However, the country’s largest gas utility’s net profit was higher by 179 per cent on a sequential basis from ₹643 crore in Q4 FY23.

The company’s consolidated total income fell 13 per cent y-o-y and 2 per cent q-o-q to ₹33,001 crore in Q1 FY24. GAIL’s expenses during the quarter were lower at ₹31,095 crore both on an annual as well as sequential basis.

Commenting on the company’s performance, GAIL CMD SK Gupta said the firm has incurred a capex of about ₹2,391 crore during the current quarter, mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity to JVs, etc. which is about 31 per cent of its annual target of ₹7,750 crore.

He said GAIL has been authorised to build the Gurdaspur-Jammu Natural Gas pipeline having a length of 160 km with capex of ₹522 crore.

During the June quarter, GAIL acquired 100 per cent stake in erstwhile JBF Petrochemicals, now GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals, by infusing ₹2,101 crore through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

On June 1, 2023, GAIL said it completed the acquisition of GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals (GMPL), which has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

During the quarter, natural gas transmission volume registered a growth of 7 per cent to 116.33 million standard cubic meters per day (MSCMD) in Q1 FY24 as against 108.23 MSCMD in Q4 FY23.