Gainwell Engineering signs tech licensing agreement with Caterpillar

February 8

Gainwell Engineering has signed a technology licensing agreement for underground mining equipment with Caterpillar, the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

The agreement will enable Gainwell Engineering to manufacture medium and high seam underground room and pillar equipment to support the growing coal production in India and other countries around the world.

“Coal remains the main stay of energy security for India and emerging economies and this initiative will again make the reliable, superior room and pillar equipment available to the global customers. As a part of this agreement, Gainwell Engineering will also supply after-market spare parts and render service support to the existing active population of licensed Caterpillar Room and Pillar Equipment and Highwall Miner,” the company said in a press statement.

Gainwell Engineering is a manufacturing venture of Gainwell Commosales Pvt Ltd (formerly Tractors India Pvt Ltd). The manufacturing business headquarters of the company is based in Kolkata, while the global business is managed through Gainwell Engineering Global Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

Plans in West Bengal

The company is looking to set up a plant across 35 acres in Panagarh, West Bengal, at an investment of around ₹500 crore. The unit, once developed, will create an employment opportunity of more than 250 people of highly skilled technicians. It will manufacture select models of continuous miners, face haulers, roof support carriers, feeder breakers and highwall miner under Gainwell brand with technology licensing agreement with Caterpillar.

“We are excited to contribute to a strong industrial manufacturing base in India. Along with our products, services and solutions and people on the ground, we are dedicated to build customer value while helping the customers solve their toughest mining challenges. With the acquisition of the IP license from Caterpillar, our main priority at this stage will be to ensure that our customers experience a seamless transition as we continue to deliver the range of innovative products and exceptional support they have come to expect from Caterpillar,” Sunil Kumar Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director, Gainwell Engineering, said in the statement.