Rainmatter-backed real sports gaming platform Game Theory has acquired sports analytics start up Matchday.ai.

Details of the acquisition, which is effective October 28, were not disclosed.

The company aims to use deep tech capabilities to enhance gameplay for sports enthusiasts at all levels. Game Theory offers a platform that can connect badminton, squash and swimming enthusiasts, among others, as well as track scores, monitor health levels and do other things.

Last month, Game Theory picked $2 million in funding from Zerodha’s venture arm Rainmatter, Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna, WEH Ventures, Prequate Advisory and angel investors, including Balakrishna Adiga.

‘Game-changing’

“Matchday has developed incredible computer vision technology. Game Theory will now bring this technology to everyday players. The sheer number of data points from actual gameplay that will now feed into this tech will be game-changing,” said Sudeep Kulkarni, founder of Game Theory.

The tech stack of Matchday.ai, which uses computer vision and AI capabilities already in use in pro sports, was the motivating factor for the acquisition, the company said. Game Theory will also acquire the talent that built Matchday’s tech stack from the ground up.

“Game Theory’s proficiency in operational strategy and a robust business model resonated across a broad market landscape. Recognising our complementary strengths, we were all able to agree that working together gave us the best chance of realising our shared vision,” said Ganesh Yaparla and Harsha Vardhan Komanna, cofounders of Matchday.

