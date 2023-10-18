Real sports gaming platform Game Theory has raised $2 million in Pre-Series A funding round from Rainmatter, start-up accelerator fund started by Zerodha, Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna, WEH Ventures, Prequate Advisory, and angel investors, including Balakrishna Adiga.

Game Theory helps people playing physical sports regularly find skilled players to play with and coordinate games.

The funding will be used towards continuing to develop technology, building out skill-based matchmaking, establishing coaching products, and expanding the reach of smart sporting facilities across the country.

“At Game Theory, our mission is get people of all levels playing, by fostering a vibrant community that finds joy and camaraderie in sport. This funding milestone brings us one step closer to achieving that mission. Our technology will soon help people bring the ultimate joy of playing sports back into their lives,” said Game Theory’s founder Sudeep Kulkarni.

“Our fully-integrated technology platform, with several first-in-the-worlds, will bring in interactive features like real-time score keeping, captivating video highlights, pro sports like stats and on-court matchmaking will enhance the overall experience for our users. This successful fundraising is just the beginning; it marks the beginning of how everyday sports can be transformed with technology. We extend our cheers (and heartfelt thanks) to all who’ve been part of this journey,” he added.

The company aims to expand its reach by increasing the number of centres. In addition to existing sports such as badminton, swimming, and squash, it will soon introduce tennis, table tennis, and football. Some other sports and experiences such as pickleball and paddle tennis or engagement experiences for users to experience new sports or existing sports in a brand new way.

This is also Rainmatter’s first investment in a sports-based venture.

“One of the best ways to stay fit is to pick up and play a sport regularly. The problem is it’s hard to find locations to play regularly and match with similar skilled individuals. Game Theory is solving this problem by making sports accessible to Indians. Given our mission at Rainmatter to help Indians make healthier choices, we are excited to join the Game Theory team in this journey,” said Nithin Kamath, Founder of Rainmatter.

