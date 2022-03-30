Games24x7 becomes unicorn, with a $75-million funding round

Bengaluru, March 30

Games24x7, a multi game platform, has raised $75-million funding round from Malabar Investment, along with the participation of Tiger Global and Raine Group. This round has valued the gaming company at $2.5 billion, making it the newest entrant in the unicorn club.

Some of the Games24x7 offerings include RummyCircle (online rummy game), My11Circle (fantasy gaming platform) and U Games (a portfolio of casual games). Founded by Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya in 2006, Games24x7 said it has more than 100 million users.

Trivikraman Thampy, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Malabar Investment and see Tiger Global and Raine Group continue to repose their faith in us. This investment is a testimony not only to Games24x7’s performance, but also to India’s immense potential as an online skill gaming market.”

Sumeet Nagar, Managing Director, Malabar Investments, said, “Games24x7 is a pioneer in the fast-growing online gaming industry in India and has built a highly profitable business with outstanding acquisition and retention metrics. Not only that, they have continuously improved on these metrics at a great scale, which we believe is quite a remarkable feat. This speaks of the data science capabilities, the rigour, the thoughtfulness and the strive for excellence that the fantastic leadership team brings to the table. We are excited to partner with Games24x7 on its growth journey ahead.”

Bhavin Pandya, Co- Founder and Co- CEO said, “This investment round feels particularly special, when the sentiment around growth stocks, especially in the new age sector has been sluggish. It reaffirms the importance of building a business on strong fundamentals. The latest investment round and the validation it brings for the gaming sector, is our humble tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarkable vision of making India, a global gaming hub. Guided by his vision, we will continue to innovate, introduce new games, and in our modest way, contribute toward India’s onward march as a global tech power.”