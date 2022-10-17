Chennai-based drone start-up, Garuda Aerospace and Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to integrate Garuda Aerospace’s Made-In-India drones with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems’ advanced Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) software solutions for defense and commercial purposes.

The companies are committing to explore expanded partnership opportunities - working closely to build a strong data processing capability and develop joint algorithms that will cater to a wide range of drones and various drone-based service applications in defence, agriculture, mining, large-scale mapping, and industrial inspection, says a release from Garuda Aerospace.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said this partnership will give the company a strong competitive edge to cement market dominance in several sectors.

“For over 30 years, our team has developed advanced software solutions for the UAS market and we look forward to working with Garuda Aerospace to bring that technology and experience to their Made-In-India drones. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to support the growth of an indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in India. This will be a step forward in bringing world-class drone software solutions to diverse market segments in India and creating high-tech job opportunities”, said Michael Baker, General Manager, Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems, in the release.

Garuda Aerospace recently commenced its $30 million Series A round at $250 million valuation. Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested and is also the Brand Ambassador of the Company. Garuda Aerospace boasts of a drone fleet of 400 and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots across 26 cities. It has been termed as India’s most valuable start-up and expects to be India’s first drone Unicorn start-up in the near future, the release said.