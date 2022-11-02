Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday announced signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to jointly work on technical drone and research operations for over a period of two years.

According to the company, the Department of Aerospace Engineering will support Garuda Aerospace and IISc in future operations.

“The association is a step toward realising the company’s potential to provide developments of digital input processing packaging tools including diagnoses of crops, surveillance, and mapping of fields and lands. Our recently launched drone will be used for surveillance,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

Garuda Aerospace, DoAE, and IISc may take up collaborative operational and research projects in areas such as building up co-operation between the parties in areas of recent developments in the surveillance application using drones, UAVs, and a large number of potential applications emerging for the benefit of government and society, said the company.

Additionally, it will focus on providing aerial imaging, agricultural drones, and related field services.

“This partnership will facilitate the collaborative development of new technology related to surveillance applications using drones, that will benefit the farmers, the government, and the country as a whole. IISc will provide a central cloud platform for storage of data,” said SN Omkar, Chief Research Scientist Control and Guidance, IISc.

