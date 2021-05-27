Garware Polyester rebrands as Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Leading specialty performance polyester film manufacturer Garware Polyester Ltd announced a change in corporate brand name to Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. (GHFL). The company is one of the leading manufacturers of Sun control Films globally and has also recently launched its Automotive Paint Protection Films(PPF) which has been well received in the international market another first from Garware.
GHFL has been focusing on research and development to bring the cutting edge of technology to create unique products addressing the needs of the Premium Automotive, Architectural, Beverages, and other industries. GHFL has also been conscious of the environment and have developed Post-Consumer Recycled films, certified by competent international laboratories.
“We've built a strong reputation as a global brand, with high-quality products, value addition, innovation and we wanted this to reflect in our name," said S. B. Garware, Chairman and Managing Director, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd stated in a press release.
He added “We are a hi-Tech company investing in new innovations and technologies and hope to attain a strong leadership position in the years to come. This is now captured correctly in our new name. The new identity and name is a reflection of our commitment and focus to grow in different product categories and Geographies”.
After the change in identity and name, the organization will now be known as 'Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.', The name change has been updated on BSE, the company's new ticker symbol is updated as ‘GRWRHITECH'.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...