Garware Polyester rebrands as Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd

Leading specialty performance polyester film manufacturer Garware Polyester Ltd announced a change in corporate brand name to Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. (GHFL). The company is one of the leading manufacturers of Sun control Films globally and has also recently launched its Automotive Paint Protection Films(PPF) which has been well received in the international market another first from Garware.

Global branding

GHFL has been focusing on research and development to bring the cutting edge of technology to create unique products addressing the needs of the Premium Automotive, Architectural, Beverages, and other industries. GHFL has also been conscious of the environment and have developed Post-Consumer Recycled films, certified by competent international laboratories.

“We've built a strong reputation as a global brand, with high-quality products, value addition, innovation and we wanted this to reflect in our name," said S. B. Garware, Chairman and Managing Director, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd stated in a press release.

He added “We are a hi-Tech company investing in new innovations and technologies and hope to attain a strong leadership position in the years to come. This is now captured correctly in our new name. The new identity and name is a reflection of our commitment and focus to grow in different product categories and Geographies”.

After the change in identity and name, the organization will now be known as 'Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.', The name change has been updated on BSE, the company's new ticker symbol is updated as ‘GRWRHITECH'.