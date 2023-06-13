At least 19 workers were believed to have been injured following a gas leak at the Blast Furnace Power Plant of Tata Steel Meramandali at Dhenkanal in Odisha on Tuesday. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Tata Steel said an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to the escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha.

The accident occurred at 1 pm on Tuesday during the inspection work and affected a few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant and then to Cuttack for further treatment, as a precautionary measure, in the company’s ambulance, accompanied by doctor and paramedics.

Also read: Tata Steel Mining to install energy management solutions to cut carbon footprint

Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. The company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel, it said.

We are working closely with relevant authorities on the ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident, said Tata Steel in a statement.