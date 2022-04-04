Gas price hike could impact Tata Power’s Mumbai consumers

Tata Power consumers in Mumbai might have to shell out more following the Centre’s decision to more than double domestic natural gas prices. The increase in gas prices comes amid the global surge in coal prices which is also used for electricity generation by power generation companies supplying to Mumbai.

The government announced a hike in natural gas prices to $6.10 per MMBTU (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) from $2.9 per MMBTU with effect from April 1. An increase of 62 per cent was also brought into effect for natural gas prices from deep fields, to $9.92 per MMBTU from $6.13 per MMBTU. These increases are applicable for six months.

Tata Power, one of the main suppliers of power to the island area of the Maharashtra capital, taps into its 180 MW gas-fired unit to aid the thermal-powered plant located at Trombay near Mumbai. The thermal plant of the company uses only imported coal due to strict environmental norms.

The cost of power supply from coal, which comprises 55 per cent of Tata Power’s capacity, has increased from ₹4.5 to ₹7.3 per kWh, a more than 60 per cent increase, said an industry source.

Mixed power sources

Tata Power also generates 440 MW of hydropower in addition to nearly 350 MW of renewable power that it sources at “very competitive tariffs”. According to sources, gas comprises 13 per cent of Tata Power’s power generation capacity for Mumbai.

“The approved energy charge for TPC Unit 7 which runs on gas for FY23 is ₹2.89/kWh (at $3.6/MMBTU). With APM gas rate increasing to $6.1/MMBTU, rate of generation from TPC Unit 7 will increase to ₹4.50/kWh. Due to this, fuel adjustment charge (FAC) per unit of sales for TPC-D shall increase by around ₹0.19/kWh,” the source added.

This is in addition to the FAC impact of imported coal which is ₹1.10/kWh. With the on-going Ukraine crisis and coal shortages in India, spot merchant power prices are also likely to remain on the higher side.

A mail sent to Tata Power remained unanswered at the time of publishing the article.

Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Transmission, the other big power supplier to Mumbai and its suburbs, uses a thermal-fired plant located at Dahanu to supply power. As all of AEML’s power is generated using domestic coal, the impact of the rise in rates of imported coal is less on the company.