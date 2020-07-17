Gateway Distriparks to raise fresh capital to repay debt after botched Snowman deal

The people’s car...now electric
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
Mumbai-listed Gateway Distriparks Ltd will raise fresh capital of as much as ₹150 crore to repay debt after a planned sale of its entire stake in the cold chain unit Snowman Logistics to Adani Logistics Ltd failed last month.
“GDL plans to raise up to ₹150 crore by way of fresh capital,” said Sachin Bhanushali, Chief Executive Officer of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. The board of GDL will decide at its next meeting whether the capital raise should be by way of a rights issue, preferential allotment or qualified institutional placement.
“The fresh capital raise is primarily for repayment of debt and once this is done, the debt of the company will be significantly reduced to twice its EBITDA. Then, the company can launch the expansion programme it already has,” he said.
Gateway Distriparks runs container freight stations and inland container depots. It also operates container trains and cold chain logistics through two separate subsidiaries.
In March 2019, GDL borrowed ₹550 crore from the market, of which ₹270 crore had to be repaid by March 2021.
“The idea behind the monetisation of non-core assets, which we consider Snowman as one —was to repay the debt,” Bhanushali stated.
Out of the ₹270 crore that had to be repaid by March 2021, GDL has already paid ₹135 crore and the new capital raise will be used to pay the balance ₹135 crore.
“The debt overhang which is there will be completely wiped out by the capital raise,” he said.
“Going forward, the balance repayment, including our existing loans in the range of ₹75-80 crore for the next five years, can be easily repaid out of our existing earnings,” he said.
Meanwhile, market sources said that GDL may buy 10 per cent from the market in line with SEBI norms to ensure a majority stake in Snowman Logistics in which it currently holds 40.25 per cent. GDL did not respond to this.
In December last year, GDL agreed to sell its 40.25 per cent stake in Snowman to Adani Logistics for ₹296 crore.
As per the deal, Adani Logistics first bought a 26 per cent stake in the cold chain company in March through a mandatory open offer to public shareholders. But, the secondary sale/purchase of the promoter’s 40.25 per cent stake could not be completed.
Part of VW’s bid to democratise e-mobility, the vehicle will be delivered by October
The Rangie flagship and Sport models get an in-house engine, number of new trim options
They pose serious threat on the costs, safety front
Stellantis is the new corporate brand for the European car allies
The lockdown and economic challenges have had a severe impact on the salaries of individuals. With corporates ...
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The investor with a short-term view can buy the stock of Cyient at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
₹1062 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510801095 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Rising temperatures and droughts; warming oceans and mountains — the future’s dire warns ‘The Assessment of ...
This afternoon, I set off towards the local post office with a package in my bag. It’s something that Bins has ...
*Estuary is the first to have an urban backdrop, set in a town named Asurapuri* Murugan returned to writing in ...
The passport, conceived as a document that allowed people to cross international borders with ease, has turned ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...