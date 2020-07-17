Gateway Distriparks to raise fresh capital to repay debt after botched Snowman deal

Mumbai-listed Gateway Distriparks Ltd will raise fresh capital of as much as ₹150 crore to repay debt after a planned sale of its entire stake in the cold chain unit Snowman Logistics to Adani Logistics Ltd failed last month.

“GDL plans to raise up to ₹150 crore by way of fresh capital,” said Sachin Bhanushali, Chief Executive Officer of Gateway Distriparks Ltd. The board of GDL will decide at its next meeting whether the capital raise should be by way of a rights issue, preferential allotment or qualified institutional placement.

“The fresh capital raise is primarily for repayment of debt and once this is done, the debt of the company will be significantly reduced to twice its EBITDA. Then, the company can launch the expansion programme it already has,” he said.

Gateway Distriparks runs container freight stations and inland container depots. It also operates container trains and cold chain logistics through two separate subsidiaries.

In March 2019, GDL borrowed ₹550 crore from the market, of which ₹270 crore had to be repaid by March 2021.

“The idea behind the monetisation of non-core assets, which we consider Snowman as one —was to repay the debt,” Bhanushali stated.

Debt overhang

Out of the ₹270 crore that had to be repaid by March 2021, GDL has already paid ₹135 crore and the new capital raise will be used to pay the balance ₹135 crore.

“The debt overhang which is there will be completely wiped out by the capital raise,” he said.

“Going forward, the balance repayment, including our existing loans in the range of ₹75-80 crore for the next five years, can be easily repaid out of our existing earnings,” he said.

Meanwhile, market sources said that GDL may buy 10 per cent from the market in line with SEBI norms to ensure a majority stake in Snowman Logistics in which it currently holds 40.25 per cent. GDL did not respond to this.

In December last year, GDL agreed to sell its 40.25 per cent stake in Snowman to Adani Logistics for ₹296 crore.

As per the deal, Adani Logistics first bought a 26 per cent stake in the cold chain company in March through a mandatory open offer to public shareholders. But, the secondary sale/purchase of the promoter’s 40.25 per cent stake could not be completed.