Gateway to shell out $100 m for stake in TVS Supply Chain

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
Singapore-based PE firm Gateway Partners will acquire a minority stake in TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) for $100 million, which involves both the primary and secondary portions.
The deal is the second largest PE investment in TVS SCS after CDPQ’s. The latter, one of North America’s largest pension fund managers, invested $155 million in TVS SCS in 2016, says a press release from TVS Supply Chain.
TVS Supply Chain was started as a business unit of TV Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd in 1995 and was later established as a separate company – TVS Logistics Services Ltd – in December 2004. The company was rechristened as TVS Supply Chain Solutions in 2019.
R Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solution, said, “We are glad to have Gateway Partners as a strategic investor. TVS SCS has been growing significantly both in domestic and international operations, thanks to our customer-focussed approach and digital capabilities that we acquired over the years. I am confident that Gateway, as an investment partner, will add value and help TVS SCS to expand its footprint and grow.”
Anand Kumar, Co-Founder and Partner, Gateway Partners, said: “We look forward to working closely with TVS SCS and supporting its next stage of growth. TVS SCS is well-positioned to continue providing end-to-end solutions for international and Indian customers.”
TVS SCS is one of the largest companies in the 3PL and Supply Chain sector in India and has been able to provide globally integrated solutions by leveraging its niche digital capabilities and strong footprint across UK/Europe, Asia and the US.
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Prayaan Capital believes in being a continuous part of its customers’ journey
Northern Arc Investments has achieved first close of its latest fund, Northern Arc India Impact Fund. This is ...
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...