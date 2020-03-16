Gateway to shell out $100 m for stake in TVS Supply Chain

Singapore-based PE firm Gateway Partners will acquire a minority stake in TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) for $100 million, which involves both the primary and secondary portions.

The deal is the second largest PE investment in TVS SCS after CDPQ’s. The latter, one of North America’s largest pension fund managers, invested $155 million in TVS SCS in 2016, says a press release from TVS Supply Chain.

TVS Supply Chain was started as a business unit of TV Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd in 1995 and was later established as a separate company – TVS Logistics Services Ltd – in December 2004. The company was rechristened as TVS Supply Chain Solutions in 2019.

R Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solution, said, “We are glad to have Gateway Partners as a strategic investor. TVS SCS has been growing significantly both in domestic and international operations, thanks to our customer-focussed approach and digital capabilities that we acquired over the years. I am confident that Gateway, as an investment partner, will add value and help TVS SCS to expand its footprint and grow.”

Anand Kumar, Co-Founder and Partner, Gateway Partners, said: “We look forward to working closely with TVS SCS and supporting its next stage of growth. TVS SCS is well-positioned to continue providing end-to-end solutions for international and Indian customers.”

TVS SCS is one of the largest companies in the 3PL and Supply Chain sector in India and has been able to provide globally integrated solutions by leveraging its niche digital capabilities and strong footprint across UK/Europe, Asia and the US.