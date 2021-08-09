Gati appoints Pirojshaw Sarkari (Phil) as CEO

Gati Ltd, an Allcargo group company and a premier express logistics and supply chain solutions providers, has announced the appointment of Pirojshaw Sarkari (Phil) as its CEO.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, in his previous tenures, Sarkari, who brings in decades of leadership experience, is known for setting up the business and organisation of UPS in India, and also guiding Mahindra Logistics to unprecedented levels of growth.

Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy Managing Director, Gati-KWE, has decided to take a break from his corporate executive role and will hand over Gati’s leadership to Sarkari over the next few weeks.

“Gati has been on a strong turnaround and transformation journey over the last one year. I thank Bala for his contribution to Gati and leadership par excellence that he has demonstrated over the years. I also extend a warm welcome to Sarkari to drive the new phase of growth, with his visionary leadership and business acumen,”,Adarsh Hegde, Managing Director, Gati-KWE, said in a statement.

Sarkari set up the Indian operations for UPS, which is among the world’s largest logistics companies and is headquartered in Atlanta, US. He served as its Managing Director and Country Head till 2010, after which he joined Mahindra Logistics as its Managing Director.

Commenting on Sarkari’s appointment, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics, ECU Worldwide and Gati Ltd, stated, “Sarkari is an exceptional leader with a strong belief in teamwork, technology and process-led growth. Gati will benefit immensely from his vast experience and become stronger in digital capabilities as we expand our core business to serve customers better. I welcome him to Gati and the Allcargo group”.

Sarkari said: “I am excited about returning to the logistics industry, and what better way than to be associated with the iconic Gati brand that today, with Allcargo, is among India’s largest integrated logistics services providers. I look forward to this journey of growth and diversification in the logistics business, as our country continues its manufacturing impetus. Gati has everything it takes to build a digitally-enabled, world-class logistics business and unlock significant value for all its stakeholders”.