Companies

Gati Ltd’s Q1 net profit down 64 per cent

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 05, 2019 Published on August 05, 2019

Express distribution and supply chain solutions provider Gati Ltd’s consolidated net profit decreased to ₹2.03 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to ₹5.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

That is a 64 per cent drop in net while total revenue remained almost flat at ₹460 crore. “The GDP growth in the first quarter has reportedly slowed to a five-year low. Some of our key customer verticals namely automobile, healthcare, e-commerce and telecom, showed a sluggish growth and even a de-growth in the quarter resulting in a direct impact on Gati,’’ said Mahendra Agarwal, founder and CEO, Gati.

Published on August 05, 2019
Quarterly Results
Gati Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Visaka Industries to supply its hybrid solar-roofing solution, ATUM, to Air India SATS