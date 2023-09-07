Airbus will look to increase hiring in India over the next two years as it ramps up its design unit, Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said. From over 3,000 engineers, the design unit is to be ramped up to 5,000 over by 2025.

According to Maillard, India continues to be a talent hub for the company and it would look to invest here.

“The IAF will receive the first C295 transport aircraft in flyaway condition from Spain by the end of this month,” he said while speaking post the MoU signing between Airbus and the Gati Shakti University, in the presence of Airbus, on Thursday, signed an MoU in the presence of Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The purpose of the MoU will be to develop a pipeline of skilled workforce particularly in the transport sector. Post the MoU a BTech course – with major in Aviation – will be introduced from the upcoming academic session. The next academic session begins August.

“Today the world is looking at India as trusted and reliable partner because of its stable policies,” Vaishnaw said.

According to him, the Railways have also initiated discussions with majors like Alstom and Siemens for similar MoUs on imparting industry-specific skills and also for designing courses suited for the transport industry. Some of these discussions are in “advanced stages” and could materialise over the next “few months”.

“Our idea is to create an ecosystem where there are trained and skilled manpower across various segments of the transport sector, for example, Railways, High Speed Rails, Aviation, Shipping, and so on. The Gati Shakti University is working towards that and we plan to ensure that there is guaranteed 100 per cent placement for all those passing out of it,” Vaishnaw said.

Set up by the Railway Ministry in 2018 as the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), a deemed university, got its central university tag in July last year and has been renamed the Gati Shakti University.

For its first batch this year, the new central university will offer two degrees, bachelor of engineering (BTech) and masters of business administration (MBA). There are five BTech courses and two MBA courses that are currently being run at the University.

