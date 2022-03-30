Gaurav Negi appointed as new CFO of IndiGo

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has appointed Gaurav Negi as its Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2022, post resignation of its incumbent CFO Jiten Chopra.

Chopra has submitted his resignation to pursue other interests, the company said in a statement.

Negi, currently IndiGo’s SVP and Head of Governance – Risk and Compliance, has a diverse experience of 23 years “in all aspects of finance, accounting, governance and compliance,” the statement added.

Negi had joined IndiGo in December 2021. He was previously at GE as their Asia Pacific CFO for On Shore Wind, a segment of GE Renewable Energy.