Gautam Adani has slipped 11 places to the 23rd position among global billionaires, after the Indian businessmen saw a 35 per cent decline in wealth year-on-year. Adani was the 12th richest person previously.

The businessman lost an average of ₹3,000 crore per week, or $28 billion annually, following a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg, as he ceded the position of Asia’s second-richest businessman to China’s Zhong Shanshan.

His net worth is now valued at $53 billion and he stands at number 3 among Asia’s richest, down one rank on a year-on-year basis, according to the M3M Hurun Global Rich List for 2023.

Ambani richest Indian

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries (RIL), is the only Indian billionaire to feature among the world’s top 10 richest individuals.

At $82 billion net worth, Mukesh Ambani, 66 is also Asia’s richest billionaire, a rank he has held on for three consecutive years.

Ambani, India’s richest billionaire, saw a 20 per cent decline in his wealth year-on-year, the report mentioned.

World’s richest

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH — which includes fashion brands such as Louis Vitton and Sephora — and with a net worth of $202 billion is the world’s richest billionaire. Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and Twitter, with a total wealth of $157 billion, is number two on the list.

Bertrand Puech and family, which own Hermes, is the third richest globally with wealth valued at $134 billion.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who lost $70 billion — more than what Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani lost combined — stood at number 4 on the global rich list with his wealth valued at $118 billion.

Others in the top 10 include Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathway (wealth valued at $116 billion); Bill Gates of Microsoft ($110 billion); Steve Ballmer of Microsoft ($101 billion); Larry Ellison of Oracle ($100 billion); and Francoise Bettencourt Meyers of Lóreal ($80 billion).

Other Indians

Other Indian billionaires who made it to Hurun’s list include Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India with $27 billion net worth. He is the third-richest billionaire in the country.

Shiv Nadar and family ranked fourth with a net worth of $26 billion, followed by Lakshmi Mittal at fifth position with a net worth valued at $20 billion.

Other billionaires from India include SP Hinduja and family; Dilip Shanghvi and family; Radhakishan Damani and family; Kumar Mangalam Birla and family; and banker Uday Kotak at 10th rank.

With 187 billionaires residing in India and with 16 additions to the list, India is among the third-largest nation in terms of billionaire count. Mumbai is home to a majority or 66 of the billionaires, followed by Delhi at 39 and Bengaluru at 21.