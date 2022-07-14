Gautam Solar sells 100 MW modules under domestic content requirement

Gautam Solar said on Wednesday that it has sold 100 megawatts (MW) solar modules under the domestic content requirement (DCR) category, which are majorly used by solar EPC and system integrators.

“Gautam Solar has 250 MWp (megawatt peak) solar module manufacturing expanding to 1 gigawatt (GW) production and provides a wide range of indigenously manufactured solar modules all over the country,” it said in a statement.

Gautam Solar Managing Director, Gautam Mohanka said, India needs solutions that are designed as per government policies, and geographical, economic, and social conditions. Gautam Solar provides 100 per cent genuine DCR solar modules without any mix of Chinese solar cells and with a full wattage guarantee, he said.

Promoting domestic solar manufacturers

The government has earlier mandated the use of DCR solar modules to promote and encourage domestic solar manufacturers. All solar modules manufactured by Gautam Solar are indigenous and are under BIS and the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) — approved by the Ministry of Renewable and New Energy (MNRE), he added.

“Currently 335/ 340 Wp (watt peak) DCR modules are being supplied. All solar modules are EL tested and have anti-reflective (AR) coated high transmission glass. The modules have positive power tolerance and high-efficiency cells,” Mohanka said.

The DCR solar modules are made available in over 10 warehouses across the country to ensure easy accessibility. The company, based out of New Delhi with four factories in Haridwar, has over 25 years of experience in the solar industry and aims at innovating, designing, and manufacturing the best, most robust solar products that meet the requirements of Indian customers.