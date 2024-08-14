Gautam Solar is expanding its presence across South India with the launch of TOPCon Solar Modules from its warehouses in Karnataka and Kerala.
To ensure fast availability of the products, the company is enhancing its warehouse capacity and inventory solutions. With these advancements, Gautam Solar is expected to double its outreach in South India by the end of the current fiscal year.
The establishment of two advanced warehouses is aimed at facilitating the efficient distribution and accessibility of high-quality solar panels in all the key locations of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, company officials said.
RE prowess
The initiatives in South India are targeted at project developers, EPC companies, and system integrators in the region. Manufactured to international standards, these locally produced solar panels highlight India’s growing prowess in renewable energy technology, the officials said adding that the company is ranked among the top 10 Indian solar module manufacturers.
Gautam Mohanka, CEO of Gautam Solar, said in a release that “our warehouses in Kerala and Karnataka allow us to provide swift access to state-of-the-art solar solutions in these states, as well as enhance service to customers in neighbouring regions such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.”
