, Gautam Solar said on Wednesday that it is preparing to launch a significant venture to establish a 2 gigawatt (GW) solar cell manufacturing plant in the first phase.

With an estimated investment of ₹1,000 crore for the 2 GW solar cell facility, the company wants to cater to the growing demand for renewable energy in India. Gautam Solar is aligning itself with the guidelines on including solar cells in the Approved List of Models & Manufacturers (ALMM) to provide a push to domestic manufacturing while reducing the dependency on imports.

Gautam Solar CEO Gautam Mohanka said, “Our forthcoming 2 GW solar cell manufacturing plant is aligning with MNRE’s guidelines on promoting indigenous manufacturing of solar cells We are committed to delivering cutting-edge, reliable solar solutions that empower India’s transition to a sustainable future.”

This new solar cell facility will enable Gautam Solar to meet the rising demand for DCR (domestic content requirement) panels, which is crucial for government-backed subsidy projects requiring locally manufactured components. The company aims to enhance its competitiveness by offering high-quality, DCR-compliant solar cells, positioning itself as a strong alternative to Chinese manufacturers currently dominating the Indian solar cell supply chain.

Gautam Solar has already acquired a 60-acre land parcel in Bhiwani, Haryana, for the purpose of manufacturing solar panels and their raw materials. However, it’s still open to considering other locations based on the overall ecosystem. By vertically integrating its operations, the company will further expand its capabilities, complementing its already operational solar module manufacturing plant in Haridwar and the upcoming module manufacturing expansion in Bhiwani.

