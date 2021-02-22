Gautam Thakar made global CEO of OLX Autos

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Prosus-owned OLX Group on Monday announced the appointment of Gautam Thakar as global Chief Executive Officer of its pre-owned car marketplace OLX Autos effective March 15, 2021.
Thakar will manage the global operations of the company from India with a workforce of more than 4,000 employees across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the United States.
OLX Autos is a car trading platform that runs online digital trading platforms in addition to more than 500 inspection centres across the Americas, Asia and Africa, each year inspecting 300,000 vehicles and enabling 130,000 vehicle transactions.
Thakar’s most recent stint was ar Star Sports in India where he held the position of president and CEO. He was also the former global CEO of Shopping.com and LivingSocial (acquired by Groupon).
“Gautam brings a unique set of capabilities to this exciting opportunity including an exceptional general management track record, strong customer orientation, deep marketplace experience, and a rich experience leading and inspiring teams on a global footprint. We will all benefit from his wealth of knowledge and experience as we bring convenience and trust to the way people buy and sell cars,” Martin Scheepbouwer, CEO, OLX Group, said.
“I am delighted with the opportunity and responsibility to lead the impressive global OLX Autos team. I’ve long watched the bold and ambitious approach taken by Naspers and Prosus as they’ve built great companies in so many exciting markets, including India,” said Thakar.
