Global capability centres (GCCs) have emerged as significant employers of fresh talent, offering entry-level candidates salaries up to 30 per cent higher than the industry standard for in-demand skills, highlights TeamLease Digital. This surge might continue, with GCCs projected to increase fresher hiring by 40 per centcompared to the previous year.

The IT services sector is also anticipating a 20-25 per cent growth in recruiting freshers, underscoring the demand for skills in software development, data engineering and cloud technologies.

Meanwhile, with mid-level roles, there is a demand for project managers, data scientists, and cybersecurity experts. Salaries in these roles have seen an increase of 7.89-10.2 per cent compared to FY 2024. Senior management roles are experiencing a 21 per cent rise in demand since last year, attributed to the strategic importance of expertise in data engineering, product management and DevOps, with salary increases ranging 6.54-10.8 per cent .

TeamLease Digital’s insights also show that several key factors like the rise in AI/ML and automation skills have significantly increased the demand for data-related roles. There has been a surge of job postings for data scientists, where almost 69 per cent mentioned ML skills in 2024. Skills in natural language processing (NLP) have also grown, with demand jumping from 5 per cent in 2024 to 19 per cent in 2025, indicating a broad industry shift toward AI-driven solutions. There is a growing need for skills like Python programming, ethical hacking and penetration testing, Agile Scrum Master, AWS security, and JavaScript.

Rapid migration

The rapid migration to cloud infrastructures has further fuelled hiring in roles related to cloud engineering, development, and architecture. By FY2025, India might require over two million cloud professionals to support the accelerated adoption of cloud technologies across various sectors.

Additionally, senior-level roles are experiencing a salary increase of 6.79-10.7 per cent compared to FY24 due to the diverse skill set required like advanced data manipulation, statistical analysis, machine learning, cloud computing, and expertise in big data tools like Hadoop and Spark. The tech industry is facing a skills shortage in these areas, leading to a mismatch between demand and supply.

Major tech hubs such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad offer competitive salaries due to their status as innovation centres, while smaller cities such as Kochi and Coimbatore provide lower compensation because of reduced competition. However, companies are increasingly shifting their focus to Tier II towns, where the talent pool is gaining more importance. Cost of living is another major factor influencing salary disparities.

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said, “The tech industry continues to transform rapidly. To stay ahead, companies must align their talent strategies with technological advancements, particularly in AI and cloud computing. Investing in upskilling programs is not just an option but a necessity, enabling professionals to remain competitive in this dynamic environment. This alignment will be crucial for driving sustainable growth and innovation in the coming years.”

