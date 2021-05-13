GDR scam: SEBI lets Aptech off the hook

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Market regulator SEBI had found Aptech Ltd guilty of fraud in the GDR scam but has let go of the company without any monetary penalty. SEBI’s reasoning is that it got ‘powers to adjudicate’ the matter after the company worked out its scheme and the law cannot be applied retrospectively.
BusinessLine had reported on April 2, 2020 that SEBI had found Aptech guilty in a GDR issue and loan fraud and barred the company from the stock markets for six months. Aptech is a rare instance where SEBI has let go of a company without any penalty in the GDR scam. Earlier, SEBI had slapped a penalty of over ₹61 crore on Hiran Orgochem and its officials, and ₹1.2 crore penalty on two directors of Beckons Industries for GDR manipulation, among several other companies.
SEBI has investigated scores of companies and entities for GDR manipulation where shares were subscribed by dummies and later converted into domestic equity and sold to retail investors. SEBI caught hundreds of such entities under Prevention of Fraudulent Trading Practices (PFUTP) and fined them. However, in its May 12 order on Aptech SEBI said that the issue of GDRs had occurred on November 6, 2003. The transfer of funds from Banco Bank to Aptech was completed by September 22, 2004.
“The ‘power to adjudicate’ under section 23-I of the SCRA, 1956 has not been given any retrospective effect. In the absence of any express provision, the same can only be applied prospectively. Also, the penalties which can be imposed under the section was absent at the relevant point in time when the cause of action in the present case had arose and therefore cannot be applied qua the said violations,” the SEBI order passed by SEBI official G Ramar, said.
“Therefore, I conclude that in view of the aforesaid considerations on the points of law, the present adjudication proceedings are not maintainable and therefore cannot be proceeded with,” the order said. Aptech’s former MD Pramod Khera was barred from markets for five years for violation of PFUTP norms. SEBI found that Aptech and Khera created a complex maze of agreements to show that GDR issues were fully subscribed even though the loan to subscribe went from the company. The entity, which got the loan and bought GDR, later converted it into equity and sold it in the Indian markets. Khera resigned from the Aptech board more than 15 years ago. The company is now run by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-led management.
During the course of investigation, it was found that the Company had not disclosed to the stock exchange about the interconnecting agreements and also the company reported misleading news to the stock exchange which contained information in a distorted manner, which might have influenced the decision of investors thereby, the scheme of issuance of GDRs by Aptech was fraudulent, SEBI said.
During the investigation, it was noted that Banco had granted loan of upto $20,000,000 to Willow by way of a Credit Agreement dated October 20, 2003 for enabling them to subscribe to the GDR issued by Aptech and it was observed that the entire 38,40,000 GDRs were subscribed by only one entity.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S for the Indian market. This is also the first all new BS6 ...
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...