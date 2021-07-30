GE Healthcare announces 3rd cohort of its India Edison Accelerator Programme

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Recognizing the need for next generation technologies and diagnostic solutions in oncology, cardiology, genomics and remote patient Monitoring, GE Healthcare’s India Edison Accelerator announced its third cohort comprising six start-ups from these areas.
Based out of India and Singapore, these companies - 4basecare, Haystack Analytics, zMed Healthcare Technologies, Tricog, AIRA Matrix and Qritive will spend six months with healthcare industry experts from within and outside GE who will help them build and scale up their solutions for new market segments.
Applications from start-ups for this cohort were shortlisted using evaluation criteria such as the strength of the business idea, maturity of product and team capabilities, among others. The India Edison Accelerator provides start-ups with mentorship, skill development programmes, commercial and regulatory guidance as well as data provisioning.
“At the India Edison Accelerator we collaborate with innovators to develop technologies that facilitate access while improving operational efficiency and clinical outcomes. In the post-pandemic phase, as the healthcare industry relies increasingly on technology to bridge gaps in patient care we are excited to welcome six high-tech start-ups to our Accelerator. Over the next six months, they will work alongside GE’s healthcare engineers and scientists to make their healthcare solutions accessible to more communities around the world” said Girish Raghavan, VP Engineering, GE Healthcare South Asia.
GE Healthcare launched the India Edison Accelerator in August 2019 with a focus on nurturing the start-up ecosystem. Its second cohort graduated in June 2021. “The Edison platform is at the core of GE Healthcare’s strategy. It has helped us accelerate innovations. The start-ups in Cohort 3 have smart artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. When integrated with the Edison platform, these solutions can scale up to help doctors, clinicians, healthcare professionals and ultimately patients” said Dr Shravan Subramanyam, President & CEO, GE Healthcare India & South Asia region and Managing Director at Wipro GE Healthcare.
