GE Power wins 3 orders worth ₹125 crore to upgrade Vedanta, Tata Power, JSW plants

GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) on Tuesday said it has won three orders worth ₹125 crore to service projects of Vedanta Ltd, Tata Power Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd.
STEAG Energy Services (India) Private Ltd has placed an order for complete replacement of economizer zone tube bank for 2 units of 600MW Chinese-make boilers for end customer Vedanta’s Jharsuguda power plant in Odisha, GEPIL said in a statement.
Tata Power will be implementing a combustion modification system for their existing Indian-make boilers along with advanced firing system equipment to meet the NOx emission norms for their Jojobera plant at Jharkhand. The upgrade will reduce NOx emissions to well below 450 mg/Nm3, helping Tata Power conform to emission norms laid by the Central Pollution Control Board, the statement said.
GEPIL will also upgrade JSW Steel’s existing Indian-make coal mills at its Bellary plant in Karnataka. The upgrade will increase mill output to ensure better coal injection rate to the furnace with improved reliability and availability. Post the upgrade, JSW will also have the benefit of spares optimisation as similar mills are already in operation on the site, the statement added.
“With local expertise and best-in-class services for GE steam turbines and generators, we are servicing more than 650 other OEM units and 170 other OEM Chinese units across the India region,” said GEPIL MD Prashant Jain.
