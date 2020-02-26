GE Renewable bags 300 MW turbines order from Gujarat wind farm

Astrum MG200 gaming mouse
GE Renewable Energy has won an order for supplying 112 units of wind turbines of nominal capacity of 2.7 MW each from a wind power developer who is setting up a farm in Gujarat.
The joint venture of EDF Renewables and SITAC group will set up the 300 MW wind farm in the state and sell the power at a tariff of Rs 2.77 a kWhr to the federal government company, SECI. The joint venture won the opportunity to sign the 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with SECI in the fifth wind capacity auctions conducted by SECI, which closed of September 2018.
The deadline for commissioning the ‘SITAC Kabini’ wind farm was September 22 of this year. However, since the government has extended the deadline for putting up wind projects, the Kabini project will be installed and commissioned over the next year, says a press release from GE.
The wind farm will produce enough electricity to meet the annual electricity requirements of more than 1.3 million people in the country.
The Kabini project is the seventh wind power project of the SITAC-EDF joint venture.
GE’s 2.7 MW turbine, whose blades sweep a circle of diameter of 132 meters was designed primarily at GE’s Technology Centre in Bangalore, the release says.
The news of GE bagging a largish order comes at a time when the wind industry is just about coming out of the woods. For one, the state government of Gujarat had refused to allocate the windy lands to farms that sell electricity outside the state but has since relented a bit. In Andhra Pradesh, the new state government has been restrained from opening power purchase agreements signed-and-sealed during the previous regime. And the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has finally agreed to remove the upper limit on the tariffs that can be quoted by energy companies in capacity auctions.
This whiff of optimism has encouraged the wind industry’s premier body, the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers’ Association (IWTMA) to hold ‘Windergy 2020’, an international conference-cum-expo of the wind industry. The meet will be held in Delhi between April 28 and 30.
