GE Renewable Energy achieves key milestones at Kundah, Tehri plants

GE Renewable Energy’s Hydro Solutions announced it has completed important project milestones at the Tehri and Kundah pumped hydro storage projects.
At Tehri, 95 per cent of the deliveries have been completed, and civil and electro-mechanical erection works are on in full swing. At Kundah, the first key milestone of hydraulic model testing has been completed. Both hydropower projects use GE’s hydro turbines and pumped storage technology for power generation. The Tehri and Kundah sites are expected to contribute 1,000 MW and 500 MW electricity, respectively, to India’s national grid by the end of 2023.
“The noteworthy fact about these two projects is that we have effectively promoted the upgrading of local hydropower manufacturing, supply chain and project management skills and mobilised resources from India to supply most of the equipment... Our Indian partners are making GE technology work for India,” said Brian Selby, Regional General Manager, Asia, China and India at GE Renewable Energy Hydro Solutions.
“Both projects use the pumped hydro storage technology, which will ensure reliable power to the national grid in all seasons,” Selby added.
The 4x125 MW Kundah fixed speed pumped hydro storage project was awarded to GE by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) in 2020. The hydraulic model test was completed successfully in February 2021.
The 4x250 MW Tehri PSP is a mammoth project with variable speed technology. This consortium project was awarded by Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited to GE Hydro France, GE Power India Limited and Hindustan Construction Company under the project leadership of GE Hydro France.
The engineer in charge of Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited, SS Panwar, said, “The project is at the peak of its execution, where it is really important that the consortium works together with all stakeholders to complete the project and illuminate more than 250,000 homes.”
