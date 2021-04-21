GE Renewable Energy to supply 42 wind turbines to CleanMax

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
GE Renewable Energy on Wednesday announced that it will supply 42 onshore wind turbines totalling a capacity of 110MW to CleanMax.
The turbines will be supplied under a 10-year full-service agreement to three wind hybrid projects of CleanMax, which meet the electricity demands of various industrial companies in Karnataka and Gujarat, GE said in a statement.
“GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbine is well suited to meet the needs of customers due to its efficiency in capitalizing on India’s low wind speeds,” it said.
“This marks the beginning of what we hope will be a long-lasting partnership positioning GE Renewable Energy as a trusted renewable energy partner for companies and governments,” Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN, said in the statement.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...