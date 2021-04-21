Companies

GE Renewable Energy to supply 42 wind turbines to CleanMax

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 21, 2021

The turbines will be supplies under 10-year agreement

GE Renewable Energy on Wednesday announced that it will supply 42 onshore wind turbines totalling a capacity of 110MW to CleanMax.

The turbines will be supplied under a 10-year full-service agreement to three wind hybrid projects of CleanMax, which meet the electricity demands of various industrial companies in Karnataka and Gujarat, GE said in a statement.

“GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbine is well suited to meet the needs of customers due to its efficiency in capitalizing on India’s low wind speeds,” it said.

“This marks the beginning of what we hope will be a long-lasting partnership positioning GE Renewable Energy as a trusted renewable energy partner for companies and governments,” Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN, said in the statement.

