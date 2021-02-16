GE T&D India appoints Mahesh Palashikar as Chairman

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
GE T&D India Ltd (GETDIL) has announced Mahesh Palashikar as Chairman of its Board of Directors.
Palashikar will assume the new role on March 1, succeeding Vishal K Wanchoo who resigned from the Board upon taking a new job with another company after retirement from GE, the company said.
Palashikar, who joined GE in 2000, is presently the President and CEO of General Electric Company in South Asia and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of GE Power India Ltd. He also serves on the Global Board of Directors of the US-India Business Council (USIBC). He is also a member of the India Executive Leadership Board of the US- India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).
As a 21-year GE veteran, Palshikar has worked and advanced through a series of assignments in manufacturing operations, global supply chain, quality, lean, six sigma, sales, projects, services and business management within GE’s Healthcare, Power and Renewable Energy businesses said the statement. During his GE career, he has lived in India, the US, and China.
The GETDIL Board also co-opted Emanuel Bartolini, GE Grid Solutions’ global Chief Commercial Officer on the Board of the Company as Director in place of Nagesh Tilwani, who has resigned from the Board in view of increased responsibilities within the GE group, the statement said.
GETDIL has operations mainly in the power transmission and distribution business, with a product portfolio ranging from medium voltage to ultra-high voltage (1200 kV) for power generation, transmission and distribution, industry and infrastructure markets.
