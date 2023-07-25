Aided by the implementation of the Electricity (LPS and Related Matters) Rules, the legacy dues of generating companies (gencos) have nearly halved to Rs 61,025 crore as of July 2023, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

As of June 3, 2022, the legacy dues of gencos, to be paid by electricity distribution companies or discoms, stood at Rs 1,20,540 crore, and this has reduced to Rs 61,025 crore as on July 24, 2023, after payment of 12 equated monthly instalments (EMIs), according to the data presented by Power Minister RK Singh in response to a query in Rajya Sabha.

The current outstanding dues of gencos, excluding the disputed and ‘before default trigger date’ ones, stands at Rs 29,136 crore as on July 24, it added.

On June 3 last year, the Centre promulgated the LPS Rules, recognising the cash flow problems arising out of outstanding receivables of gencos from discoms and in order to increase basic payment discipline in the power sector value chain, the sustenance of which has been a matter of concern due to the rising receivables to gencos, Singh said.

The Minister said that 13 states had reported legacy dues and opted for EMI options under the LPS rules, with total outstanding amounting to Rs 1,39,747 crore as on June 3, 2022, which includes Rs 1,20,540 crore of dues to gencos.

“After payment of 12 EMIs as well as pre-payment by some discoms, the total amount of Rs 69,790 crore has been paid (dues paid for gencos (at) Rs 59,516 crore) and the outstanding amount has been reduced to Rs 69,957 crore (balance dues towards gencos is Rs 61,025 crore). Further, 20 states/ UTs reported to have no outstanding dues as on June 3, 2022,” he added.

The discoms, too, are paying their current dues on time to avoid regulations under the rule, Singh noted.

The power ministry has been following up on the key metrics of discoms in a bid to ramp up the financial profile of the power sector.

As a result, the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses of discoms, which stood at a high of 25.7 per cent in FY15, has likely come down to 13.5 per cent in FY23.

Besides, the gap between average cost of supply (ACS) and average revenue realised (ARR) has also come down significantly from Rs 0.54 per kWh in FY15 to Rs 0.15 per kWh in FY22.

The AT&C loss and the ACS-ARR gap are key indicators of discom performance.