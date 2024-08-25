Hindi channels topped the charts in the overall general entertainment channels (GEC) genre with a share of 24 per cent in terms of ad share followed by Tamil GEC channels with 15 per cent in the January-June period of this year. However, overall ad volume on general entertainment channels was down 6 per cent in the first half of the year compared to same period last year, according to a report by TAM Media Research..

This decline is likely due to factors including high decibel sporting events including IPL and T20 World Cup held during this period.

“Between January and June 2024, the food and beverage sector at 31 per cent was the top contributor in terms of ad volumes followed by personal care or hygiene sector with 21 per cent share,” the report noted.

Household products, personal healthcare, laundry, hair care, services among others were the leading sectors that were seen advertising in the first half of the year on general entertainment channels.

“The top 10 categories together contributed more than 40 per cent share of GEC ad volumes between January and June 2024,” the report noted. Soaps, milk beverages, toilet and floor cleaners, washing powder and liquids, toothpastes, biscuits, chocolates, tea, shampoos, rubs and balms were among the top ten advertised categories on GEC during the first half of the year.

Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt, Godrej Consumer Products, ITC and Mondelez India were the top five advertisers on the general entertainment channels in the January-June period. The top ten advertisers cumulatively contributed 63 per cent share of GEC ad volumes during this period, the report stated.

During the period, over 3,300 brands were seen advertising on GEC TV channels, it added. “Milk beverages’ category saw the highest increase in ad secondages with growth of 19 per cent followed by ‘Wafer/Chips’ with 75 per cent growth during Jan-Jun ‘24 compared to Jan-Jun’23,” the report added.

